Toncoin Price Hits $2.27 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.74 billion and approximately $23.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00008017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028234 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,290.90 or 0.99987010 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.30011798 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $24,596,147.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

