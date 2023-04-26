TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 4.7%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.82. 93,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 891,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

