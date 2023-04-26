Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Trading Down 1.9%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Trans-Lux Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

About Trans-Lux



Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories.

Further Reading

