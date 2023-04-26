Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 725 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 251,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 105,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,936. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

