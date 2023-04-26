Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Carter’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,409,000 after acquiring an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after acquiring an additional 209,604 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,251,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,556. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

