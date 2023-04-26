Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.06. 641,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

