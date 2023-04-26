Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.45. 950,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average is $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

