Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $117.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

