Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MSI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.06. 211,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $294.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

