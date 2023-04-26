Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRVN. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Trevena Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.63 on Friday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.