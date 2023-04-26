Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRVN. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Trevena Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.63 on Friday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

