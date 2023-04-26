Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPH opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 129,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 57,648 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,632,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

