TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET remained flat at $82.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 470,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $95.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.