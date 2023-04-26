TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.40 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.
TriNet Group Stock Performance
Shares of TNET remained flat at $82.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 470,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $95.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group
In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TriNet Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriNet Group (TNET)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.