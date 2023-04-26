True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.46. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.16 and a 12-month high of C$7.00. The company has a market cap of C$300.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading

