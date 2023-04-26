Truist Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,349,173. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. United Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

