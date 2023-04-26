Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Trustmark Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Trustmark stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 63,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trustmark by 351.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

