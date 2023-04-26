TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.40

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 62130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.48.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

