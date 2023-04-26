U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.41

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as low as $4.40. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 173,953 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

U.S. Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

