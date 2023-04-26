UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. UDR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.52 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.66.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Down 0.7 %

UDR stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. 2,542,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,971. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 672.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UDR by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after purchasing an additional 195,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.