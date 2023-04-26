Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.60 million.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. 286,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.00 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 230,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

