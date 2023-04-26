United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $173.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

