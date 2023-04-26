United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.26. 3,247,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,779. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.