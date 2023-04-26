United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.78.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

