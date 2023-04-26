UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.0% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 73,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,990,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 647.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $12.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.82. The stock had a trading volume of 921,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,656. The company has a market cap of $447.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.