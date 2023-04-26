Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.72. 1,009,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,213. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

