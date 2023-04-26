Valmont Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $16.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.47. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Further Reading

