Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Value Line has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 876. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $435.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Value Line by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.