Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Value Line has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Value Line Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VALU traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 876. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $435.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
