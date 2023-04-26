Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,270,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,723. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

