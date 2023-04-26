Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 4,293,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,400,669. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

