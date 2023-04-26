Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Yale University lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,980,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. 2,436,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,375,621. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

