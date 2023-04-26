Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.26 and last traded at C$30.23. 99,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 98,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.96.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

