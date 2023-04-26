Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,656,810,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,089. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.65.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.