Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Cut by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $22,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $202.87. 51,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,379. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $218.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

