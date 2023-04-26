Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $206.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

