Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.61. The stock had a trading volume of 411,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,174. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

