Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Decreased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. 1,183,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,148. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $109.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.