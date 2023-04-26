Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 816.1% from the March 31st total of 685,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,420. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

