Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VBK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.65. 71,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $237.97. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

