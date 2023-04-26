Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.16 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $65.16 million and $8.87 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003542 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

