Verge Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $39.43 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,759.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00308817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00541039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00412362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,045,007 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.