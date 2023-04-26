Vertcoin Price Down 7% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $7.60 million and $36,021.10 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,911.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00310671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00553614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00068167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00414796 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,619,972 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.