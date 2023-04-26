Vertcoin Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $55,311.98 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,403.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00320854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00563176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00422858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,614,347 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

