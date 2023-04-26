Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.