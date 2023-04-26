Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.22-1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 9,902,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,970. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -266.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,334,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

