Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $12.23

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $14.33. Vertiv shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 3,811,351 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Trading Up 14.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

