Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Up to $41.44

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.44, but opened at $43.99. Vicor shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 134,480 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Vicor Stock Up 9.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vicor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vicor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Stories

