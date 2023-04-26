Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $229.58. 1,580,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.79.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

