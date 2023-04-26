Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

WNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $979,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

