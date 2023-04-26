Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.80. 570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth $5,597,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

