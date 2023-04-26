Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.80. 570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Waldencast Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.
Institutional Trading of Waldencast
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
