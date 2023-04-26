Walken Trading Down 7.5% This Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Walken has a market cap of $18.51 million and $2.25 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,713 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

