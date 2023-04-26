Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.60 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). Approximately 196,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 49,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £10.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,510.00 and a beta of 0.46.

About Walker Crips Group

(Get Rating)

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.